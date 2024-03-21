Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,203 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.