Fortress Wealth Group LLC Invests $306,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.07. 21,287,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,128,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.