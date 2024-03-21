Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 636,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 803,746 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

