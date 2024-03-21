Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.45. 119,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,062. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $46.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
