Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,248,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,446,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 327,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 552,163 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JCPB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. 337,802 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

