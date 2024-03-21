Fortress Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.24. 5,855,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,575,144. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average of $211.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

