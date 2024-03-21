Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,900 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.81. 1,713,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $143.99. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

