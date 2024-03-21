Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,214 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 156.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $364.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,912. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $364.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

