Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 984 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 8.4% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $298,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $446.19. 33,371,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,861,754. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

