Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Prologis by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Prologis by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,510,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after buying an additional 233,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

