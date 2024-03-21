Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 980.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,307,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,148,578. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $551.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average is $225.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

