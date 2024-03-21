Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 459 shares.The stock last traded at $82.21 and had previously closed at $82.10.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

