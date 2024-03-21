Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.12.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average of $184.56. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

