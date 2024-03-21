Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.56. Five Below has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Below by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,684,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.18.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

