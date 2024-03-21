Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Five Below Stock Performance
Shares of FIVE opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.56. Five Below has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Five Below
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.18.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.