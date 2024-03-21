Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.56. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

