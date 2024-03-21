First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 785,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

