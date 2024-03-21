First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

