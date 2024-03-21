First Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
First Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
First Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:THFF opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Financial has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 254.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 135.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
