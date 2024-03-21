Financial Review: Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RSA Insurance Group and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Allstate -0.33% 2.67% 0.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Allstate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RSA Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allstate 1 4 12 1 2.72

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RSA Insurance Group and Allstate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Allstate has a consensus price target of $159.12, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Given Allstate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allstate is more favorable than RSA Insurance Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RSA Insurance Group and Allstate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allstate $57.09 billion 0.74 -$188.00 million ($1.24) -129.98

RSA Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allstate.

Summary

Allstate beats RSA Insurance Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents. It also provides commercial insurance products, such as property, vehicle and fleet, professional liability, and indemnity and travel insurance, as well as marine, renewable energy, construction and engineering, and rail insurance for small to medium sized enterprises, multinational companies, and sole traders. The company was formerly known as Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Group plc and changed its name to RSA Insurance Group plc in May 2008. RSA Insurance Group plc was founded in 1706 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products through agents, contact centers, and online. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection; protection and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; and roadside assistance, device and mobile data collection services, and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information, as well as identity theft protection and remediation services. This segment also offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, Avail, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; and short-term medical and medicare supplement insurance to individuals. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance coverage that primarily relates to policies written during the 1960s through the mid-1980s. The Corporate and Other segment provides debt services, as well as non-insurance operations. It sells its products through agents, independent agents, call and contact centers, retailers, direct to consumer, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

