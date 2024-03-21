Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 194,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,813. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

