Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,674,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

