FIDELIS iM LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FIDELIS iM LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.27. 2,938,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

