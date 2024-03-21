Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.00.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,962,000 after acquiring an additional 284,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $434.14 on Thursday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $261.26 and a twelve month high of $435.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

