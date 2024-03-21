Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $213.62 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

