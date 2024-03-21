Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

DE opened at $395.09 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.83. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

