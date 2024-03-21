Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 961 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWF opened at $340.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.51 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.77 and a 200 day moving average of $296.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

