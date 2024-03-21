Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $348.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

