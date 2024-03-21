Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,417 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 645,807 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after acquiring an additional 280,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

