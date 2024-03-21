Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $791,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after buying an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $109,099,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $197.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average of $156.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $198.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

