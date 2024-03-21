Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $722,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.3 %

ALB opened at $126.07 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

