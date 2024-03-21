Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NKE stock opened at $100.75 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

