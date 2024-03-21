Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $176.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $176.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

