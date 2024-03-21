Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 60,828 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 86,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 63,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,087 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $363.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

