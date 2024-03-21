Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,171,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

