Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) PT Raised to $10.00 at Jonestrading

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jonestrading from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday.

Femasys Trading Down 10.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FEMY opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the first quarter worth $269,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the third quarter worth $295,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Femasys by 6,394.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

