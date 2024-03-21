Fellaz Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.62 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Fellaz has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $1.53 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00003609 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Fellaz Profile
Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,255,913 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
