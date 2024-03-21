FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $260.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $285.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its stake in FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

