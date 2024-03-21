Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 3,594 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $73,892.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

