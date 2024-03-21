FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.600-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.60-$16.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $487.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

