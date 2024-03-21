Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,643,143. The company has a market cap of $451.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

