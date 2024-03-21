Express (EXPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Express Stock Performance

EXPR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Express has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Express by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Express by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Express by 88.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

