Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) & Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Critical Review

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Experian and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 0 7 6 0 2.46

Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $252.15, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Experian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.0% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Experian and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics 22.92% 305.15% 19.52%

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Verisk Analytics pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Experian pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verisk Analytics pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Experian and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian N/A N/A N/A $0.84 50.78 Verisk Analytics $2.68 billion 12.64 $614.60 million $4.21 56.15

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Experian. Experian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Experian on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services. It also owns, create, and develops analytics, predictive tools, sophisticated software, and platforms; credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, customer service and engagement, account processing, and account management services; data analysis, and research and development services. In addition, the company provides credit education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, and online educational tools. It serves its customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecoms and utility, insurance, media and technology, and other industries, as well as government and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments. The company also provides life insurance solutions for transforming current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling; Marketing Solutions, such as compliant, real-time decisioning, profitability, and risk assessment for inbound consumer interactions; and international underwriting and claims solutions. In addition, it offers claims insurance solutions, which provides analytics in fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation liability assessment, litigation, and repair cost estimation and valuation solutions; and casualty solutions, such as compliance, casualty claims decision support, and workflow automation solutions. Further, the company supplies software to the specialty insurance market. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

