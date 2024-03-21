Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Down 0.7 %

EXC stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

