Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.31.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,992 shares of company stock worth $4,096,879 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 172.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 207,623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

