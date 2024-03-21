Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $540.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,794 shares of company stock valued at $868,855. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after purchasing an additional 256,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

