Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.
Evolv Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of EVLV stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $540.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies
In other Evolv Technologies news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,794 shares of company stock valued at $868,855. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
