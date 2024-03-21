EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells $253,525.14 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $253,525.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
EverQuote Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.88. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
