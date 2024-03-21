Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after buying an additional 7,252,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $105,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

