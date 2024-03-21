Ethereum (ETH) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $423.27 billion and approximately $29.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,525.09 or 0.05273564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00081463 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,074,313 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.