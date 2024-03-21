Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $265.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.58.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $240.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after buying an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after buying an additional 730,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $675,183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,685,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,959,000 after purchasing an additional 162,809 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

