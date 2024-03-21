Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

ERO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Up 3.9 %

Ero Copper Company Profile

Shares of ERO opened at C$25.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.